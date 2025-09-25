Expression of Interest: Development Program for Management Consultancy

The EnInGeP project invites interested and qualified companies to express their interest in designing a Development Program for Management Consultancy.

This initiative aims to support the Business Consulting Council in implementing the Roadmap for Regulating the Consulting Profession in Kosovo, through the creation of a dedicated program for young and mid-level consultants. The program will combine theory, practice, and tools to strengthen the consulting capacity of future professionals.

Objective
The program will provide a structured curriculum, offering practical exercises, tools, and resources for management consultants.

Scope of Work
The selected company will:

  • Design the structure and content of the program

  • Propose methodologies (in-person, online, blended)

  • Suggest key learning modules, tools, and resources

  • Develop training and reading materials

Shortlisted companies will receive access to the Roadmap for Regulating the Consulting Profession in Kosovo and additional guidance to support program development.

Timetable
October – November  2025

ToR is available for download HERE 

Selection Criteria
Interested companies will be assessed based on:

  • Concept Note: 1-page outline of the program’s structure, approach, and methodology

  • Legal Status: Registered business operator in Kosovo

  • Financial Capacity: Average annual turnover of at least EUR 30,000 (2022–2024)

  • Personnel: At least one full-time employee with a valid CMC certification

  • References: At least one reference for developing/delivering a similar program since 2020

Deadline for Submissions
EOIs should be submitted electronically to jehona.jashari@eciks.com by October 13, 2025 – 16:00 with the subject line: Management Consultant.

Shortlisted companies will be invited to submit a more detailed proposal prior to selection.

