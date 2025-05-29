Empowered by expertise: Emre Jılta’s digital transformation journey 

Meet Emre Jılta, one of the newly Certified Digital Transformation Experts (CDTE) through the Enabling Income Generation for the Poor (EnInGeP) project — financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by ECIKS and CARE International Balkans. As a Business Solutions Specialist, Emre has over four years of experience in the banking industry and holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer engineering from Trakya University, where he is currently pursuing his PhD with a focus on machine learning.

Emre, who comes from an ethnic non-majority community, joined the CDTE training with a clear objective: to deepen his understanding of digital transformation and enhance the quality of services he provides. “The training helped me refine not just the terminology, but also the structured methodology for executing digital solutions. It gave me clarity and confidence in my consulting work,” Emre shared during a follow-up meeting. The certification not only strengthened his technical foundation but also contributed to his professional credibility.

The impact of the certification was immediate. Emre was selected to lead an internal innovation project at the institution where he works, automating real estate evaluation process that had been manually managed through Excel since 2017. Today, this system is fully digitized, significantly reducing time and error margins. As a result, the institution was able to hire an additional staff member to support the streamlined operations, showing how practical digital solutions can deliver real organizational change.

Beyond his current role, Emre is now in discussions with two new clients, attributing their interest to the trust that comes with holding a recognized certification like the CDTE. “I’ve noticed an increase in client confidence, and that’s already reflected in my income,” he confirmed. Emre also plans to incorporate insights from the training into his doctoral research, further expanding the value of this experience across both professional and academic fronts.

By certifying professionals like Emre, the EnInGeP project contributes to strengthening the Business Development Services (BDS) ecosystem and improving the quality of digital advisory services across the region. Emre’s journey is a great example of how tailored training and access to opportunity can lead to meaningful personal and professional growth.

This activity is implemented through Business Consultants Council and the EnInGeP project – funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and implemented by ECIKS and CARE International Balkans.