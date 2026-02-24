EduFashion: Dressing Childhood Dreams, One Brave Step at a Time 

When Ermira started EduFashion in 2018 in Prizren, she didn’t have a big team or a polished brand. What she had was skill, courage, and a clear instinct to build something of her own. Designing and sewing children’s dresses herself, often with just one employee, she turned creativity into a business shaped by persistence and ambition.

EduFashion creates formal and ceremonial clothing for children, dresses worn at school celebrations, ballet performances, end-of-year events, and national holidays. From the start, the business relied mostly on online sales and seasonal demand, with Ermira personally managing everything from design and customer communication to promotion.

Like many young women entrepreneurs in Kosovo, Ermira faced familiar challenges: limited resources, uncertainty around growth, and the pressure of doing everything alone. Instead of slowing down, she invested in herself. She worked different jobs to strengthen her skills in branding, digital marketing, and export processes, transforming EduFashion into a business oriented toward growth, not just craftsmanship.

A key turning point came through the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI). With DEI support, EduFashion launched a modern, multilingual website with integrated e-commerce, introduced a new visual identity, and developed professional photo, video, and digital brochures tailored for schools and institutions. This digital shift significantly increased visibility and positioned the brand more competitively in the market.

As demand grew, EduFashion evolved beyond a seasonal online business. Ermira opened a dedicated space for organizing children’s events and ceremonies and is planning further expansion in Prishtina. She also plans to create new job opportunities, with a focus on employing women, especially young women and interns offering them practical experience in design, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

Today, EduFashion exports to North Macedonia and Albania and is receiving growing interest from Germany and Switzerland. More than a fashion brand, EduFashion reflects the determination of a young woman entrepreneur who learns by doing and grows by trying.

By building a business that combines creativity, digital skills, and ambition, she is becoming a source of inspiration for young girls and women, proving that with courage and persistence, small beginnings can grow into sustainable opportunities.

