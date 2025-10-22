Dora: Stitching sustainability into Kosovo’s fashion future 

When Lorika Govori returned to Kosovo from the UK in 2018, she carried more than just a degree in economics, she brought with her a vision. Together with her sisters, all gifted in art and design, she founded Pune Dore, a business built on creativity, care, and a passion for sustainability. Today, under the brand name Dora, the company is rewriting what fashion can mean in Kosovo: timeless, sustainable, and empowering.

At its core, Dora specializes in slow fashion, upcycling, and bespoke designs. Old garments are given new life, high-quality fabrics are transformed into tailor-made pieces, and leftover materials are recycled and sent to local schools for sewing lessons. “Sustainability isn’t just a trend—it’s a necessity,” Lorika explains. Her mission is clear: to make sustainable fashion a standard in Kosovo while showcasing its value abroad.

Dora now employs 10 people, most of whom are women, recently adding two new staff members as demand grows. Their collections have become more than clothing; they’re stories of responsibility, craftsmanship, and creativity. Students regularly join Dora for internships, learning firsthand what it means to merge artistry with environmental consciousness.

Yet building a women-led business in Kosovo hasn’t been without challenges. Like many women entrepreneurs, Lorika has faced social bias, limited access to financing, and skepticism in a competitive market. But her perseverance has turned these obstacles into motivation. “Every challenge pushed me to work harder and prove that women in business can lead change,” she says.

Recognizing that visibility was key to growth, Lorika turned to the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI). With DEI support, Dora launched an e-commerce platform and strengthened its social media presence, including professional videos and campaigns that didn’t just promote fashion, they raised awareness about sustainability and its role in shaping a greener future.

Clients can now browse and order pieces seamlessly online, while social media campaigns have reached new audiences who share Dora’s values. With growing interest from customers in Germany and the United States, and new hires joining the team, Lorika is now focused on expanding exports and building more partnerships both in Kosovo and abroad.

Dora’s story is proof of what happens when passion meets purpose. Lorika’s leadership demonstrates that sustainability and entrepreneurship can coexist and thrive. More importantly, her success serves as an inspiration for women and young people, showing that determination and creativity can turn challenges into opportunities for empowerment.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MIET) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.