Digital Transformation Certification: Benefits to employers and employees

The adoption and adaption to new technologies is no longer a ‘whether or not’ option for businesses. To stay relevant and remain competitive in the market, it’s a must for businesses to begin their transition toward digital transformation. That means integrating new technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, etc. into internal business processes and culture, in order to meet market demands and requirements. As digital disruptions have already become an integral part of daily business operations, success will mainly come to businesses that adhere to digital practices and have started their journey for embracing the new digital era.

Following the disruptive trends of emerging technologies, senior managers and leaders are risking to lag behind. Even though they understand the processes and are capable of managing and leading internal business operations, they tend to lack the time, know-how and experience for managing and leading the digital transformation of their business. To address all the above, companies need professionals who are qualified and possess the necessary skillset to orchestrate the digital transformation. In this context, a digital transformation certificate is a solid proof and validation of competences that one possesses, and most importantly, a key differentiator for professionals who are really qualified from the ones who make bold claims about their experience.

For individuals seeking to pursue a career in digital transformation, there are several advantages that such a certification brings:

Validation of quality : Obtaining an external certification means that an individual is recognized, validated and accredited by a professional certification body, which helps him/her for career development.

: Obtaining an external certification means that an individual is recognized, validated and accredited by a professional certification body, which helps him/her for career development. Recognition within the company : A certificate enables an individual to prove to their employer his/her skillset and demonstrate that he/she has the potential for contributing to the advancement of the company.

: A certificate enables an individual to prove to their employer his/her skillset and demonstrate that he/she has the potential for contributing to the advancement of the company. International recognition : Earning a certificate that is recognized among other countries and is welcomed from all industries, gives an opportunity to move roles in different countries and different industries.

: Earning a certificate that is recognized among other countries and is welcomed from all industries, gives an opportunity to move roles in different countries and different industries. Increased Demand: Given the benefits of digital transformation and the increased awareness among companies for adopting new technologies, there will be an increase in demand for digital transformation professionals in the market who will help companies in their transition process. Having a certificate that is widely recognized that proves the individuals’ knowledge, gives faith and assurance to hiring companies on consultants abilities.

Given the benefits of digital transformation and the increased awareness among companies for adopting new technologies, there will be an increase in demand for digital transformation professionals in the market who will help companies in their transition process. Having a certificate that is widely recognized that proves the individuals’ knowledge, gives faith and assurance to hiring companies on consultants abilities. Increased and improved knowledge: With a certification, not only the qualification is proven, but the consultant is also up to date with the latest trends and developments, which in today’s environment is a huge advantage.

Following this trend and the demand for a recognized digital transformation certificate, ECIKS has introduced the Digital Certification Program in the Kosovo market through the “Market Access and Business Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies (ACCESS)” project. The project itself facilitates a series of interventions that trigger systemic changes in behaviors, capabilities, and relationships of key market players, that aim to increase the productivity and profitability of the private sector through improved business development and digitalization services. The certification program introduces three main certifications, namely, Certified Digital Consultant (CDC), Certified e-Commerce and Social Media Expert; and Certified Data and IT Security expert (CDISE). Through these certifications, local consultants will be able to get a renowned certificate based on Austrian quality standards as well as contribute to the overall quality improvement of digitalization services provided within the market.