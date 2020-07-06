Digital Empowerment Initiative launched

Kosovo Investment and Enterprise Support Agency (KIESA) has launched today the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) to support Kosovo companies towards their digital transformation.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit from digitalization services to increase performance, competitiveness and market access.

Companies will be supported by digital transformation services in five areas:

Digital marketing E-commerce Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Digital accounting and human resources Automatization and optimization programs



All MSMEs can apply to be part of DEI. Companies that are managed by women, are located in disadvantaged areas, contribute to poverty reduction, promote green economy and represent minorities are encouraged to apply.

More details about this call as well as the application form can be found on KIESA’s website at https://bit.ly/2C6VyME. The application deadline is July 17, 2020.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative is facilitated by the Market Access and Business Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies – ACCESS, a project funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and co-financed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Economic Development.