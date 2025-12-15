Designing smarter and building faster: How Eko Building Project leveled up with digital tools 

In Prishtina, inside a cozy new office buzzing with creativity, the team at Eko Building Project is designing the future of architecture in Kosovo. With seven staff members and an expanding portfolio of urban planning, interior design, and architectural projects, the company has become a trusted name in sustainable and modern design. But behind their recent growth lies a digital shift that transformed the way they work.

For years, the team relied on traditional workflows, each architect working separately on different parts of a project, later merging dozens of files into one final plan. It was time-consuming, prone to errors, and slowed down their ability to take on more clients.

All of that changed with the support of the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI). Through DEI, Eko Building Project received a licensed and customized ArchiCAD software package, tailored to their needs and fully aligned with European and Kosovo building standards. The upgrade didn’t just modernize their tools, it revolutionized their entire workflow.

“ArchiCAD has completely changed the speed and quality of our work,” says Kaltrina, one of the architects. “We now collaborate in real time on the same project. We don’t need to create every wall or layer from scratch, the system provides ready-made components based on standards. It saves an enormous amount of time, increases precision, and helps us focus on design rather than repetitive tasks.”

And the impact has been immediate. Eko Building Project has taken on more clients, expanded its portfolio, and even moved into a larger office to keep pace with demand. Two new employees joined the team as a direct result of increased efficiency and new opportunities created by the digital transformation.

“Having more time means we can focus on bigger projects,” Kaltrina explains. “The software didn’t just make our work easier, it opened space for growth.”

Eko Building Project is now better equipped than ever to shape the spaces and cities of tomorrow—faster, smarter, and with unmatched precision.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MIET) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.