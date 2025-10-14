Credibility, Confidence, Career: The Impact of CDTE© on Vera Qerimi 

For Vera Qerimi, technology has been part of life from an early age. Growing up in a family deeply engaged in the ICT sector, her career path into tech came naturally. By the age of 19, she was already active in the industry, studying and later gaining experience across some of Kosovo’s top IT companies. Over time, she built a strong foundation in product development and digital services, but she was eager to take the next step in her professional journey.

That step came through the Certified Digital Transformation Expert – CDTE© program, organized under the “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” project, funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS. Offered free of charge to consultants from non-majority communities, the program opened new doors for Vera — both in skills and in career opportunities.

For her, earning an internationally recognized certification carried special importance, as it demonstrated that professionals from non-majority communities can equally access, excel in, and be recognized within Kosovo’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

Reflecting on the training, Vera says she was not only satisfied but also empowered:

“Earning the CDTE certification has proven to bring measurable value, strengthening professional credibility and influencing how clients and partners perceive certified individuals.”

Shortly after completing the certification, Vera transitioned into a new role that better matched her aspirations. Moving from a product development position into a more client-focused role, she now works with international clients — including partners connected to the Paris Airport. She is currently engaged in automation, digital transformation, and quality assurance initiatives, with the CDTE© certification serving as a key enabler in strengthening her professional capabilities.

Looking ahead, Vera aims to further expand her career in project management, combining her technical expertise with leadership skills to guide digital initiatives. Her experience reflects both the opportunities and challenges of Kosovo’s growing ICT sector, highlighting her continued resilience and determination to advance.

Vera’s story is not just about personal growth — it highlights the impact of inclusive opportunities. The “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” project has enabled professionals like Vera to strengthen their skills, unlock new career pathways, and contribute meaningfully to Kosovo’s digital economy.

This activity is implemented through Business Consultants Council and the EnInGeP project – funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and implemented by ECIKS and CARE International Balkans.