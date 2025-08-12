Crafting spaces and building dreams with Nika Enterier    

In Drenas, inside a modest workshop a family-run furniture company is quietly shaping homes across Kosovo and beyond. Nika Enterier, founded in 2000 by Bashkim Nika, began with a passion for crafting functional, elegant, and high-quality furniture. What started as a small local business has grown into a trusted brand, known for its commitment to design, quality, and detail.

“We wanted to create furniture that not only fills a space but gives it meaning,” says Bashkim, reflecting on over two decades of hands-on craftsmanship and growth. And it’s a family affair, his son an architect, plays a key role in both designing and producing custom-made pieces, blending creativity with precision.

Today, Nika Enterier exports nearly 70% of its production, with satisfied clients across borders spreading the word. In fact, most new customers come through recommendations and by discovering their work online. That’s where the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) stepped in.

Through DEI, the company received targeted support to enhance its digital presence, mainly by producing high-quality photo and video content for social media, as well as a professional digital catalog now featured on their website. For a business that previously relied largely on word-of-mouth, this improved visual representation has helped attract new audiences, especially international clients who can now better explore the company’s work online.

“The grant was really well used,” says Bashkim. “Our clients from abroad are seeing our models online, and demand is going up because one satisfied customer brings in the next.”

Despite the growth, challenges remain. Bashkim highlights a surprising shortage of skilled labor, even as the company meets all working conditions. “It’s hard to understand why more young people aren’t interested in this kind of work,” he shares, visibly puzzled. Still, Nika Enterier is determined to scale. Plans are in place for a larger, more organized workshop and to shift towards serial production, which would not only increase capacity but also create more employment opportunities.

What stands out most about Nika Enterier is not just the quality of its furniture, but the dedication and discipline of the family behind it. In a world of fast trends and mass production, they are proving that with hard work, vision, and a little digital support, even a small workshop can make a big impact.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MIET) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.