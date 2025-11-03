COUNTAX: Digitizing finance  

In the world of finance and accounting, precision and trust are everything. For Gentiana Gashi, founder of COUNTAX, those values are not just part of her business, they are part of who she is. A determined and patient young entrepreneur, Gentiana has built her company with resilience, turning early challenges into steppingstones for growth and innovation.

Gentiana began working independently in 2018, managing small projects and serving her first clients. In 2023, she officially established COUNTAX, a professional accounting and financial services firm offering tailored solutions to private businesses and nonprofit organizations. From tax declarations and financial reporting to strategic consulting and audit preparation, COUNTAX provides clients with the clarity and confidence they need to make smart decisions.

But as the business grew, Gentiana saw the need to strengthen her company’s digital presence. For a service built on trust, first impressions matter. Potential clients needed a simple, professional way to discover what COUNTAX offered. That’s where the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) stepped in. With support from DEI, COUNTAX developed a professional website and enhanced its social media presence.

The results were immediate. The new website not only gave COUNTAX a modern, credible online identity but also became a platform to share informative blogs that quickly attracted attention. Within months, the firm gained two new clients, including one based outside Kosovo, who found COUNTAX through its website.

“People even asked me who designed our website because they were so impressed,” Gentiana recalls with pride.

Breaking into the finance sector hasn’t been easy. In a field traditionally dominated by men, women in accounting often face extra challenges when it comes to building credibility and leadership roles. Yet Gentiana has proven that perseverance and professionalism can overcome any barrier. Her journey is a reminder that success in finance has no gender, it’s driven by skill, vision, and integrity.

Her ambitions go much further, she is already envisioning the creation of fully digitalized accounting software that could transform the way finance and accounting are managed across Kosovo. With this innovative idea, Gentiana hopes to automate processes, reduce manual work, and bring an entirely new level of efficiency to the sector.

By paving her own path, Gentiana is not only growing her business but also inspiring a new generation of women to pursue careers in finance and accounting, showing that determination and innovation can redefine what leadership looks like in this industry.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MIET) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.