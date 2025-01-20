Chocolate Corner: Bringing Sweet Dreams Online

For over a decade, Chocolate Corner has delighted taste buds with its premium cocoa and chocolate creations, setting a high standard for confectionery in Kosovo. Founded in 2007, the business introduced the country to artisanal Belgian chocolate, quickly becoming a household name for quality and innovation.

With the support of a Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) grant, Chocolate Corner has taken a bold step toward digital transformation by launching a professional e-commerce website. This new platform allows customers to browse, order, and enjoy their favorite chocolates with ease, whether in Kosovo or abroad.

At the heart of this journey is Bleta Zeqiri, the visionary behind Chocolate Corner. Through a dynamic partnership with her husband, Bleta applied for the DEI grant to enhance the business’s digital presence. Collaborating with Brandfluence, they created a platform that not only showcases their products but also tells the story of their craftsmanship and passion. “We’ve always been confident in the quality of our chocolates, but when attending international fairs, we realized the importance of a dignified digital presence—a website that truly represents who we are,” Bleta shared.

Chocolate Corner also stands out for its commitment to empowering women, employing many in its workforce and contributing to initiatives that foster gender inclusion. “The grant has been a game-changer for us. It gave us the tools to elevate our brand and reach markets we could only dream of before. This is just the beginning.” she also added.

Beyond the website, Chocolate Corner has expanded its social media presence and invested in professional visuals, helping to connect with customers and partners locally and internationally. The business also has ambitious plans for export, aiming to bring Kosovo’s finest chocolates to the global stage while staying true to its artisanal roots.

Chocolate Corner’s journey highlights the transformative power of digitalization. Explore their new website to savor a blend of tradition and innovation—one delicious bite at a time: https://chocolatecorner-ks.com/

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is a mechanism co-financed by the EnInGeP project and the Kosovo Investment and Enterprise Support Agency (KIESA). The EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.