Catalyzing economic growth: How strategic partnerships and ECIKS’ expertise helped create over 1,100 jobs in Kosovo

In the dynamic landscape of Business Process Outsourcing, globalization, and nearshoring, the story of Evroenergie in Kosovo stands as a prime example of how strategic partnerships can fuel economic growth and job creation in emerging markets. This achievement, made possible by the collaboration between local and foreign investors, illustrates the profound impact that effective consultancy and targeted grant mechanisms can have on regional development. At the heart of this success is the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and its Business Partnerships program, working in tandem with the expert guidance of ECIKS.

ADA’s Business Partnerships program is built on a simple yet powerful premise: to bridge the gap between entrepreneurial drive and the principles of sustainable development. By providing grants that reduce investment risks for private companies, ADA has been able to stimulate private sector growth, attract foreign investment, and create sustainable employment opportunities in countries like Kosovo. The collaboration with ECIKS, a consultancy known for its deep understanding of the regional business environment, has proven instrumental in translating these goals into measurable economic impact.

The ECIKS Effect: Driving job creation and economic growth

A pivotal moment in Evroenergie’s transformation came with the grant from ADA, which served as a catalyst for collaboration. Under the meticulous guidance of ECIKS, this partnership delivered substantial outcomes—expanding operations, fostering sustainability, and creating jobs in Kosovo. The ADA grant of 200,000 euros was a critical enabler, facilitating the project’s execution and driving Evroenergie’s expansion. This collaboration resulted in over 1,100 new jobs, underscoring the profound impact of coordinated economic initiatives.

ECIKS, acting as a key facilitator, brought together local and international expertise to shape this success story. “Our journey with the Evroenergie project began through our proactive efforts to identify potential investors and local partners, with the goal of boosting Foreign Direct Investment and fostering B2B collaboration,” explained Kujtim Dobruna, Senior Partner of ECIKS. “We initiated discussions and developed a roadmap that aligned with the strategic goals of our clients and ADA as a grant provider. ECIKS provided superior, tailor-made management consulting throughout the entire process, from planning and implementation to after-care. This approach ensured a sustainable and effective collaboration, ultimately propelling Evroenergie to become a leading player in Kosovo’s BPO sector.”

Evroenergie, headquartered in Prishtina, operates as an independent entity within Horizonte Group AG, delivering a wide range of services across the energy value chain. Under the leadership of Hamdi Malushaj, the company has aligned itself with European standards and regulatory requirements, evolving into a significant regional player that focuses on industry optimization and sustainable growth.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of these partnerships, Hamdi Malushaj, CEO of Evroenergie, stated: “The support from ADA, coupled with the strategic guidance from ECIKS, has been transformative for Evroenergie. This partnership has allowed us to expand our capabilities and enhance our services, directly contributing to the growth and sustainability of our operations. Today, the company has 1,100 employees, and we’ve seen how these collaborations can uplift not just our company but the community and industry we are part of.”

A blueprint for sustainable development in emerging markets

The success of Evroenergie is more than a single company’s story—it represents a model of how well-structured partnerships can generate significant economic and social benefits in emerging markets. The collaboration between ADA, ECIKS, and Evroenergie demonstrates that strategic alliances, underpinned by strong development frameworks and expert consultancy, can drive innovation, foster economic growth, and lay the foundation for long-term sustainability.

This achievement marks a major milestone not only for ECIKS and ADA but also for Kosovo as a whole, illustrating the power of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development goals. The partnership has not only created jobs but also strengthened the economic fabric of the region, providing a replicable model for future success stories in similar contexts.