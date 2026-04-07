Call for Proposals: Provision of Training and Capacity Building Services – “AI for Women” Workshops

The “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor – EnInGeP” project, financed by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and implemented by CARE International in the Balkans and ECIKS, invites qualified service providers to design and deliver two specialized AI training programs.

ToR is available for download HERE

About the Workshops:

Ai4WomenEntrepreneurs: A 10-day practical program for 15 women-led businesses, focusing on integrating AI tools into marketing, finance, HR, and operations. Ai4Students: A 5-day inspirational skills program for 20 young female students to explore AI in learning, creativity, and career development.

Eligibility & Qualifications: We are looking for companies or organizations with:

At least 3 years of experience in delivering training in digital skills, AI, or SME development.

A proven track record in donor-funded projects (considered a strong asset).

The ability to simplify complex technical concepts for non-technical audiences.

Fluency in delivering training in the Albanian language.

Submission Requirements:

Organizational profile and expert/trainer biographies.

A brief outline of the proposed training content for both workshops.

Financial proposal (VAT excluded), presented separately for each program.

Key Deadlines: