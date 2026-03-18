Call for Offers : Production of Promotional and Testimonial Videos for the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI)

ECIKS, within the framework of the EnInGeP project, announces the launch of a Terms of Reference for the production of promotional and testimonial videos under the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI).

The Digital Empowerment Initiative, supported by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade (MIET), is implemented by KIESA in cooperation with EnInGeP. The initiative supports MSMEs in Kosovo through digitalization grants, enabling them to adopt practical digital solutions and enhance their competitiveness.

Through this assignment, ECIKS seeks to engage a professional service provider to produce a series of high-quality videos, including:

One general promotional video presenting the DEI initiative and institutional cooperation

Two to three testimonial videos showcasing beneficiary businesses and their digital transformation journeys

The videos will serve to increase awareness, highlight the impact of the initiative, and promote both beneficiaries and digital service providers involved in the process.

Interested service providers are invited to apply in accordance with the requirements outlined in the Terms of Reference. Please find HERE the full Terms of Reference (ToR), which outline the background of the assignment, scope of work, deliverables, technical specifications, timeline, qualification requirements, and evaluation criteria.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 1st, 2026 at 16:00.

Clarification questions may be submitted until March 25th, 2026 at 13:00 to: tanita.zhubi@eciks.com

We look forward to receiving your offer and to the possibility of collaborating on this assignment.