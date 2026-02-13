Call for Offers : Production of Animated Explainer Videos (EnInGeP Project)

On behalf of the Enabling Income Generation for the Poor (EnInGeP) project, financed by the Austrian Development Agency and implemented by CARE International in the Balkans and ECIKS, we are pleased to invite you to submit a technical and financial offer for the production of animated explainer videos for the “Biznesi Im” platform tools.

HERE the full Terms of Reference (ToR), which outline the background of the assignment, scope of work, deliverables, technical specifications, timeline, qualification requirements, and evaluation criteria.

In summary, the assignment includes the production of up to five (5) animated explainer videos aimed at supporting the launch and user engagement of new digital tools on the “Biznesi Im” platform. The videos will explain the functionality and value of the tools in a clear, engaging, and accessible manner for MSMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs in Kosovo.

The deadline for submission of applications is 23 February 2026 at 16:00.

Clarification questions may be submitted until 19 February 2026 at 13:00 to: tanita.zhubi@eciks.com

We look forward to receiving your offer and to the possibility of collaborating on this assignment.