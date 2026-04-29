Call for Offers: AI Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs and Students Assessment

The Enabling Income Generation for the Poor (EnInGeP) project is seeking a qualified research company to conduct a baseline and endline assessment of two AI training workshops targeting women entrepreneurs and students in Kosovo. The assignment will assess participants’ knowledge, confidence, and application of AI tools before and after the trainings, generating evidence on the effectiveness and impact of the interventions.

The selected company will be responsible for designing the assessment methodology, administering baseline and endline surveys, analyzing findings, and preparing final assessment reports for:

AI Workshop for 15 Women-Led Businesses (Ai4WomenEntrepreneurs)

AI Workshop for 20 Young Female Students (Ai4Students)

Interested applicants are encouraged to carefully review the Terms of Reference (ToR) for detailed information on the scope of work, deliverables, qualification requirements, and application procedures.

Application Deadline: 23 June 2026, 17:00 (local time)

Submission Email: jehona.jashari@eciks.com

Deadline for Clarification Requests: 17 June 2026, 17:00

Only complete applications submitted by the deadline will be considered. We look forward to receiving your proposal.