Call for Applications: Public Relations Specialist (EnInGeP Project)

Posted on by ECIKS

ECIKS is looking for a Public Relations Specialist to join the Enabling Income Generation for the Poor (EnInGeP) project, financed by Austrian Development Agency and implemented together with CARE International in the Balkans.

This is a part-time, hybrid position, running until December 2026, requiring both remote work and regular in-person coordination with the team in Prishtina. The role includes close collaboration with project stakeholders, as well as occasional field visits and event participation.

ToR is available HERE. 

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and two reference letters to:
📧 jehona.jashari@eciks.com

  • Subject: PR Specialist Application
  • Deadline: 23 April 2026, 16:00
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