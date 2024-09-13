Call for Applications – Project Officer: Finance Procurement and Administrative Tasks

We are excited to announce an opportunity for the position of Project Officer – Finance, Procurement, and Administrative Tasks within the “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor – EnInGeP” project. This role is pivotal in managing the project’s financial operations and procurement processes, while also providing administrative support, all under the general supervision of the Team Leader.

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” aims to contribute to a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive private sector development that enables inclusive job creation and income generation for the poor and vulnerable. “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” is financed by Austrian Development Cooperation, and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.

Position Details: Duration : 1 year (with the possibility of extension until June 2026)

: 1 year (with the possibility of extension until June 2026) Engagement : Full-time

: Full-time Workplace: Prishtina, Kosovo

ToR is available for download HERE.

How to Apply:

Please send your motivation letter, CV, and two reference letters in a single PDF file by e-mail: office@eciks.com

Application deadline: 23 September 2024, 16:00 pm.