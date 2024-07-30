Call for Offers – Market Research

The “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” project, funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites research companies to apply for a comprehensive market research study. The aim is to identify and develop a unique selling proposition (USP) for KIESA that effectively meets the diverse needs of Kosovo entrepreneurs.

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit the required documents to office@eciks.com not later than 9 August 2024.

Interested parties can submit questions related to ToR until 7 August 2024 to office@eciks.com.

No late applications shall be accepted.