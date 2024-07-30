EnInGeP, Insights, News

Call for Offers – Market Research

Posted on by ECIKS
30
Jul
The “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” project, funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites research companies to apply for a comprehensive market research study. The aim is to identify and develop a unique selling proposition (USP) for KIESA that effectively meets the diverse needs of Kosovo entrepreneurs.

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit the required documents to office@eciks.com not later than 9 August 2024.

Interested parties can submit questions related to ToR until 7 August 2024 to office@eciks.com.

No late applications shall be accepted.