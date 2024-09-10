Call for Applications: Intervention Manager (Temporary)

We are thrilled to announce a temporary job opening for Intervention Manager at “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor – EnInGeP” project. The main purpose of this role is to help attain project objectives by guiding the implementation of project interventions.

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” aims to contribute to a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive private sector development that enables inclusive job creation and income generation for the poor and vulnerable. “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” is financed by Austrian Development Cooperation, and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.

Position Details:

Duration: 6 months (with possibility of extension up to 9 months)

Location: Remote (with occasional in-office meetings for clarification)

Engagement: Part time

ToR is available for download HERE.

How to Apply:

If you’re ready to make a difference and have the skills we’re looking for, send your resume to office@eciks.com

Please include “Intervention Manager – EnInGeP” in the subject line.

Application deadline: 19 September 2024, 16:00 pm.