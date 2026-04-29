Call for Applications – Graphic Designer (Remote)

Enabling Income Generation for the Poor (EnInGeP), financed by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and implemented by CARE International in the Balkans and ECIKS, is seeking a qualified Graphic Designer to support the project’s communication, visibility, and dissemination activities during its final implementation phase.

The selected consultant will be responsible for developing high-quality visual communication materials, including social media graphics, reports, publications, brochures, infographics, promotional materials, and branding assets for project events. A key responsibility will be supporting the design and branding of the project’s final dissemination campaign and closing event, showcasing the project’s achievements, impact, and beneficiary success stories.

The assignment will be implemented remotely from July to December 2026 on an on-demand basis, with an estimated level of effort of up to five (5) working days per month, depending on project needs.

See Terms of Reference for more details.

Interested applicants should submit:

CV;

Portfolio;

Financial Offer (VAT excluded), indicating the proposed daily professional fee.

Application deadline: 10 July 2026

Applications should be submitted to:

jehona.jashari@eciks.com