Building Independence: How KS Group designed a children’s brand 

When you meet Xhevdet and Arbela, the first thing you notice isn’t the scale of their business, it’s the way they speak about their work. Calm, thoughtful, and deeply committed, they approach ideas the same way they approach life: together. Partners in business and in life, they share a love for craftsmanship, from designing furniture to collecting vintage objects and oldtimers, where patience, detail, and respect for quality are everything.

For over 16 years, they have grown KS Group into one of Kosovo’s most distinctive furniture manufacturers, known for bold design, quality materials, and attention to detail. Today, the company employs 18 people, including four women, with roles across design, technical, and managerial functions and with Arbela playing a key role in business administration and co-ownership. Beyond her administrative role, Arbela contributes actively to decision-making, product development, branding, and leadership, demonstrating her multifaceted influence on the company’s growth. KS Group serves clients across Kosovo and exports to European markets.

As their experience deepened, they identified a clear market gap: well-designed, functional furniture for children. This led to the creation of MiniMe, a dedicated sub-brand focused on Montessori-inspired children’s furniture, designed to support independence, safety, and creativity from an early age.

While KS Group already had a strong reputation, MiniMe needed its own voice and visibility. Through support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), the company invested in the digital development of their brand. This included targeted social media campaigns, video content, performance marketing, SEO, and storytelling that positioned MiniMe as a standalone brand in the market.

The results were tangible. Sales driven through digital channels increased, exports grew from 42% to 65%, and the company attracted new clients beyond its traditional word-of-mouth network. What once relied almost entirely on personal recommendations is now supported by a strong, professional digital presence.

With increased demand came expansion. KS Group took on additional projects, and gained the confidence to invest further in innovation. The team now has more time for design, experimentation, and future product development, proof that digitalization doesn’t replace craftsmanship, it amplifies it.

From a small family workshop to an export-oriented, multi-brand business, Xhevdet and Arbela’s story reflects the power of vision, trust, and well-timed support. Through MiniMe, their work goes beyond furniture, shaping environments that encourage independence, creativity, and a sense of belonging for children.

As a women-led enterprise operating in a traditionally male-dominated sector, KS Group has navigated structural and market-related challenges. Support frameworks such as DEI have been instrumental in overcoming these obstacles, enabling tailored digital growth that reinforces resilience, competitiveness, and sustainable development.

