Behind every great campaign, there’s a smart woman and a smarter CRM 

In a digital world dominated by noise, one all-women agency in Kosovo is making brands impossible to ignore. Terra isn’t just another marketing agency — it’s a trailblazing force of strategy, creativity, and bold leadership. Founded five years ago by Fjoralba Krapi, this women-led team has become the trusted partner for businesses in gastronomy, retail, and lifestyle, turning visions into impactful campaigns and measurable results.

But as the company grew, so did its internal challenges.

“We were tracking client work using Google Drive, notes, and manual updates. It became harder to maintain efficiency and deliver the best client service,” Fjoralba recalls.

That all changed with the support of the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) grant. With this grant, Terra developed Terra Track, an in-house CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform tailored to the specific needs of their business and their diverse client base.

Designed and built in collaboration with Marketing Hunters, Terra Track is a user-friendly platform that now streamlines everything from client onboarding and team management to tracking feedback and updates. “It saves us time, brings clarity to our finances, helps us manage our team better, and even supports us in finding new clients. We can now track every client, see their responses and progress, and never miss a beat,” says Fjoralba.

This upgrade has transformed the way Terra works—allowing the team to “work smart, not hard.” The DEI grant made it possible to finally invest in the digital infrastructure they needed to grow sustainably.

With an all-women team of six and a growing portfolio of projects, Terra is already looking to expand. “We’re hiring for design positions because the CRM helps us take on more work.” says Fjoralba with a smile.

Terra’s journey reflects the impact that the right digital tools, and the right support—can have on a business. As a woman-led company, their success sends a powerful message: with vision, grit, and the right partnerships, innovation in Kosovo isn’t just possible—it’s thriving. Through her work and leadership, Fjoralba is an inspiring example for the next generation, especially young girls pursuing careers in ICT.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. This project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.